What's open in Calgary on the 2022 National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Here's a look at what's open and what's closed in Calgary on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30, and throughout the following weekend:
CALGARY TRANSIT
Calgary Transit will be operating with a Sunday level of service on Friday, Sept. 30.
PARKING IN CALGARY PARKING AUTHORITY SPOTS
No payment is required for on-street parking on and holiday rates will be in effect at all Calgary Parking Authority parkades and surface lots.
Regular rates will be in effect at the Calgary Zoo, the Telus Spark and Heritage Park.
The City of Calgary’s impound lot will be closed.
LEISURE CENTRES
Both the Village Square and Southland Leisure Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 30.
GLENMORE RESERVOIR KAYAK AND CANOE RENTALS
Open 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. Visit this website for Glenmore Reservoir boat launch status.
SOCCER CENTRE
Closed on Sept. 30.
Regular operating hours on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.
CITY OF CALGARY ART CENTRES
The Wildflower Arts Centre and North Mount Pleasant Arts Centre will be closed on Sept. 30.
RALPH KLEIN PARK ENVIRONNEMENTAL EDUCATION CENTRE
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
INGLEWOOD BIRD SANCTUARY NATURE CENTRE
Open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
LANDFILLS
All three Calgary landfills will be open on Friday, Sept. 30, with both the Spyhill and East Calgary locations operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the Shepard location will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.