What's that beep? Fire Prevention Week focuses on house alarms

Fire prevention week kicked off Sunday with a close connection to the pandemic as more people stay home and continue to work and learn virtually.

This year's theme, "Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety," puts a focus on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and the sounds they emit, which Barrie Fire Deputy Fire Chief Carrie Clark says many may be overlooking.

"It became identifiable that there was a lot of chirps in the backgrounds in people's homes, and we were concerned that maybe they didn't understand what those chirps meant," says Clark.

"If it's beeping steadily, it's an emergency, and if it's chirping, you need to change the batteries, and if that doesn't stop it, change the alarm."

Smoke and carbon monoxide detectors both have a shelf life between seven and ten years, depending on the conditions where they're located in the home, and should be replaced if older than ten years.

It's recommended to have one of each alarm on every floor of your home.

As fall temperatures continue to set in and more people head indoors, closing doors and windows, Clark says some people may choose to warm cars in their garage or use other devices in the garage that can emit exhaust with carbon monoxide.

This odourless and invisible gas can percolate into the home, and keeping these alarms in working order can be a life-saving tool.

"Those are the two that when they ring will give you early enough warning for you to get safely out of your home," says Clark.

Fire prevention week has been an annual educational tool for fire services across North America since the Great Chicago fire in 1871.

Fire Prevention week runs from October 3rd until the 9th.