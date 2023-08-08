‘What’s the hold up?’ Parents question when new playgrounds will open

The City of Windsor’s Playground Replacement Program is moving ahead with more than half of scheduled playgrounds open.

"My kids can play and it's exciting for them," said Rylie Mahon, a father of three.

City council approved $9.4 million for 34 new, fully accessible playgrounds.

City officials confirm 21 playgrounds are now open and another eight playgrounds are expected to open any day.

"Everything looks like its ready,” said James Chacko, executive director of park and facilities at the City of Windsor. “But we certainly don't open anything until everything is fully inspected and signed off."

"We are still waiting. We will see. Hopefully it opens soon," said Laurence Amoranto, about Cora Greenwood Park on Little River Road in east Windsor.

Chacko say the installation of rubber and a final inspection is what is needed before the playground at Cora Greenwood can open.

"The timing of rubber is very particular,” said Chacko. “You really need about five good days from when the rubber installation starts before it is fully cured with little to no rain.”

An additional five playgrounds will also be opening within six – eight weeks.