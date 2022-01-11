What's the plan for substitute teachers? We asked the Ministry of Education about COVID-19 protocols

As schools in British Columbia make efforts to limit the spread of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant, CTV News asked about similar measures in place for substitute teachers.

Can teachers teaching on call still go between schools? Are there measures in place to keep potential outbreaks from spreading from one school to another?

According to the Ministry of Education, specific plans to manage supply teachers are up to individual school districts.

The districts need to make plans for their local needs and local school populations, as well as for the space available in their buildings, a ministry spokesperson said in an email Monday.

But there are some measures laid out in the provincial guidelines for kindergarten to Grade 12 (K-12) schools.

Among them is a "sign in/sign out process" all visitors and staff members who aren't typically on site are required to follow – including substitute teachers. B.C. schools must keep lists that include the date, names and contact information for anyone in that category who's visited the school.

This data needs to be saved for at least 45 days.

The ministry said the responsibility falls on staff at individual schools to ensure teachers teaching on call are aware of their protocols and requirements.

A spokesperson from the Vancouver School Board did not provide specifics on how the district is addressing staff in these positions, but acknowledged in an email that a number of teachers need to travel between schools.

"This includes gifted specialist teachers, on-call teachers and on-call education assistants. These staff continue to follow the layers of protection as advised by the public health office," the VSB said.

In its schools, the board has implemented measures including the purchase and distribution of reusable masks and three-layer disposable masks for students and staff.

Those in the school community are reminded to conduct daily health checks, and to stay home if they aren't feeling well.

Vancouver schools' ventilation systems have been updated or modified to upgrade filters and maximize air exchange, and "frequent and regular" cleaning protocols are in place, with emphasis on high-touch surfaces.

Most students in B.C. started the second half of their school year a week late, as the ministry imposed a "phased" restart to allow schools time to work on contingency plans for a term where the Omicron variant will be a factor.

Those plans should include what schools will do in the event that so many teachers are sick that in-class instruction isn't possible.

The priority going into this term, according to the minister of education and B.C.'s top doctor, is to keep schools open, and allow for in-person learning as much as possible.

Some parents are on board with the decision, while others worry about exposure, especially as individual notifications will no longer be issued.