What’s the strangest parking you’ve seen in Toronto?

Toronto will soon resume pre-pandemic rush hour parking enforcement in the city as major events are set to return this summer bringing thousands of people into the downtown core.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city scaled back on parking enforcement due to low traffic levels. On Monday, police will resume regular rush hour parking enforcement now that traffic has almost returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The relaxed parking enforcement during the pandemic paved the way for some Toronto residents to get creative with how they parked in the city.

