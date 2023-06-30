What's up in Windsor-Essex for Canada Day?
Check out the list below of things going on in Windsor on Canada Day.
Canada Day Parade – Wyandotte Street East
- The 2023 Canada Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1 at Devonshire and Wyandotte Street East. The parade will have a new look this year with added highlights. Along the parade route, two Fan Zones with free entertainment, Canada Day swag, activities and cupcakes.
Red and White Take Flight — Pelissier Street
- Saturday, July 1 - This free event will be an incredible extension of the vibrant Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market with over 70+ vendors, enhancing the Canada Day festivities.
Canada Day Art Fair - Ouellette Avenue at University Avenue
- Saturday, July 1 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Expect to be dazzled by performances from skilled aerial artists and stilt walkers, bringing an additional dimension of wonder and amusement to the Fair
Canada Day Activities at the Chimczuk Museum — 401 Riverside Dr. West
- Saturday, July 1 - Regular hours of operation (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Enjoy some fun Canada Day–themed crafts and a special Canada Day scavenger hunt. Regular admission rates apply.
- The Amherstburg Canada Day Run takes off with a 5km run/walk. All proceeds from the event go to local Amherstburg charities.
Leamington Canada Day celebration – Sunset Amphitheatre at Seacliffe Park
- Leamington’s Sunset Amphitheatre will set the stage Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 p.m. for musical acts Walkerville Collegiate WCCA Rock Band, followed by Almost Famous Band at 8:30 p.m. After the concerts, a fireworks show will be launched 10 p.m. from a barge on Lake Erie. The outdoor event is free. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to set up for the show.
Canada Day in Lakeshore – Atlas Tube and Recreation Centre
- Events kick off with a beach volleyball tournament starting at 9 a.m. at Lakeview Park West Beach. At 4 p.m., festivities get rolling at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre (447 Renaud Line Road) with a wide range of family-friendly activities, including a magic show, live music including the Leave Those Kids Alone band, glitter and tattoos, and yard games. Fireworks will light up the sky at dusk