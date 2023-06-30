What's up in Windsor for Canada Day?
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
Check out the list below of things going on in Windsor on Canada Day.
WindsorEats Canada Day Countdown party — 400 Erie St. east
- Friday, June 30, 5 p.m. - 12 a.m. - With food trucks on the patio and cocktails being slung, Josh Johnson and the 8-piece Joyful Noise band will provide an evening of funky tunes and dancing under the stars. Then Josh and the band will countdown to midnight as we ring in Canada Day together, just like New Years Eve
Red and White Take Flight — Pelissier Street
- Saturday, July 1 - This free event will be an incredible extension of the vibrant Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market with over 70+ vendors, enhancing the Canada Day festivities.
Canada Day Art Fair - Ouellette Avenue at University Avenue
- Saturday, July 1 - 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Expect to be dazzled by performances from skilled aerial artists and stilt walkers, bringing an additional dimension of wonder and amusement to the Fair
Canada Day Activities at the Chimczuk Museum — 401 Riverside Dr. West
- Saturday, July 1 - Regular hours of operation (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Enjoy some fun Canada Day–themed crafts and a special Canada Day scavenger hunt. Regular admission rates apply.
