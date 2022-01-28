What's wrong with this picture? Police create fake Instagram post as warning for parents

Can you spot what's wrong with this fake social media post?

Police in Delta, B.C., are using a made-up caption and photo to highlight what information strangers can glean from just one post to Instagram.

"Have you ever thought about what impact the photos that you post will have on your child, and your child's safety?" officers with the Metro Vancouver police department wrote on Twitter, sharing the red-flag-filled post from a "(fake) mom's" account.

"You might be surprised at the info strangers can get from one photo and post."

The Delta Police Department said there are at least 10.

Online sleuths were quick to point out everything from the names to the idea that the shadow may suggest what time the photo was captured.

"Basically the whole post is a disaster," one person wrote.

How many identifying factors can you find?

Have you ever thought about what impact the photos that you post will have on your child, and your child's safety? Comment below on some of the red flags in this (fake) mom's Instagram post. You might be surprised at the info strangers can get from one photo and post. #DPD pic.twitter.com/D8spI1jaRq

