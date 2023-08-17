What should you do if an encampment pops up in your neighbourhood?

It seems homeless encampments are becoming more common in Windsor – and not just in the downtown core.

This week, residents reported a makeshift shelter appearing on Howard Avenue, by the Round House Centre, and Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis said he’s getting concerned calls from his constituents almost daily.

“I actually got a call [Thursday] morning,” he said. “I think their concerns are valid. I’d be concerned too if I had strangers essentially living in and around my property and I don’t know who they are or what they’re doing or how long they’re going to be there.”

Just last month, the city intervened and dismantled an encampment in Sandwich Town after residents raised concerns about alleged incidents of theft in their neighbourhood.

Francis said that because of how common the tent setups seem to have become, he’s worried people are becoming desensitized to the issue.

“We shouldn’t become numb to this,” he said. “We shouldn’t have to accept this.”

It’s a sensitive issue – and one Francis said requires sensitivity and compassion, but seems to illicit frustration.

Should an encampment cause concerns in your neighbourhood, you’re told to call 3-1-1 or report through Windsor’s 3-1-1 mobile app.

The city’s commissioner of human and health services, Andrew Daher, said outreach workers take it from there – and they don’t simply boot those living in the tent.

“That’s a huge misconception, the first thing they do is not remove the encampment,” said Daher. “We need to have that conversation and understand where they’re at in their journey of life and let them know that there are supports and services out there, because they’ve been disconnected from the community.”

Daher said the city’s outreach team is seeing success – helping house 43 people monthly.

He said so far this year, 311 unhoused people have been helped by the city.

Still, some say there are homeless people who are sleeping rough by choice, opting not to go to a shelter for various reasons.

“Some feel unsafe because there’s other people there,” said Street Help Volunteer Coordinator Anthony Nelson.

Nelson’s worked with the homeless centre for 11 years and said these days, they’re seeing more people than usual.

Councillor Francis stated many of those not staying in shelters simply refuse to follow the rules of the establishment.

“You can’t bring in drug paraphernalia, you can’t bring any weapons, you can’t do any of that stuff and a lot of people don’t want to give up their drugs and go to a shelter,” said Francis.

He said more thorough supports need to be put in place to help those with addiction or other chronic issues – and the Provincial and Federal governments need to assist in getting that done.

“The city of Windsor taxpayers will not be able to fund that on their own,” Francis said.