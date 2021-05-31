What Simcoe Muskoka residents should know with end of stay-at-home order

Simcoe Muskoka residents will remain under a province-wide emergency brake when the stay-at-home order expires on Wednesday.

The stay-at-home order requires residents to stay within their households except for essential reasons, like grocery shopping; however, it will no longer be illegal to leave home for non-essential reasons when the order ends on Wednesday.

Still, there are several limitations with the emergency brake in place. While outdoor gatherings with family and friends outside of a resident's household are allowed with a five-person limit, non-essential shopping is still banned.

The province has said it would gradually reopen non-essential retail and more around June 14, though the date hasn't been set in stone. Health Minister Christine Elliott called the timeline an "approximate date right now."

Restaurants and bars will also have to remain closed until at least mid-June but can continue to offer take-out and delivery.

Things like hair cuts and mani-pedis remain on hold until step two of Ontario's reopening plan. The province estimates personal care services could be allowed in July.

Over the weekend, the government said some orders under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act would be extended, including recreational camping on public land, interprovincial border crossing and continuing to transfer staff and patients between hospitals as necessary, until at least June 16.

The province has not provided an update on whether schools will reopen to in-person learning after Ontario's chief medical officer hinted at the possibility of returning to class as early as this week. An announcement is expected on schools in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported its lowest COVID-19 case count in a single day in months. Health officials logged 916 new infections Monday, the fewest daily cases since Feb. 17.

