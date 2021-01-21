A body language expert says U.S. President Joe Biden and Jill Biden's affection for one another during the inauguration was a 'stark difference' to that seen from former president Donald Trump and Melania Trump. London, Ont. students learning online until at least Feb. 10 London-area students likely won't know until early February when they might be going back to in-class learning. COVID-19 outbreak rescinded at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Mental Health Centre The COVID-19 outbreak at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Crisis and Mental Health Centre (TSC) was rescinded Thursday. Marine Atlantic confirms second positive case of COVID-19 Marine Atlantic has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19in a news release on Thursday.