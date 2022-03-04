What the end of COVID-19 restrictions means for Manitoba colleges and universities

With Manitoba’s public health orders coming to an end, universities and colleges across the province are making decisions about what this means for their upcoming semesters.

On Thursday, Brandon University (BU) said it is planning “with cautious optimism” for students to have a more traditional campus experience during the fall 2022 semester than what they’ve had throughout the pandemic.

BU president David Docherty said the university is hoping for a fall semester with full classes and full residences.

However, to prepare for a fall term with as few restrictions as possible, the school is moving to the gold phase of its reopening plan on April 28. BU will then begin easing restrictions throughout the spring and summer.

Under the gold phase of reopening, the university is unlocking its doors to visitors and members of the public; ending its vaccine mandate for on-campus attendance; no longer requiring masks in all areas, but will strongly encourage them; and is no longer enforcing physical distancing and capacity limits.

BU noted that it is continuing with enhanced ventilation; sanitization stations; and requiring students and staff to self-monitor for symptoms.

UNIVERSITY OF WINNIPEG

A spokesperson for the University of Winnipeg said no decision has been made about continuing its vaccine and mask mandates past April 30.

The university is working with public health, monitoring developments, and consulting with students, staff and faculty. It expects to announce its plans soon.

CANADIAN MENNONITE UNIVERSITY

The Canadian Mennonite University (CMU) said it has continued with in-person classes for most of the pandemic and plans to continue to do the same for the fall 2022 semester.

The university will have more to share regarding on-campus mask requirements next week.

A full list of CMU’s latest COVID-19 protocols can be found online.

RED RIVER COLLEGE POLYTECHNIC

A spokesperson for Red River College Polytechnic said there will be no change to program delivery methods for spring and intersession as it will be a mix of online and in-person learning.

As of March 1, the school no longer requires proof of vaccination when coming to campus.

As of April 29, mask use will be optional and physical distancing will not be required.

More information about the fall term and COVID safety measures at RRC Polytech can be found online.

UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF THE NORTH

The University College of the North (UCN) is continuing masking and vaccine requirements for students, employees and visitors until April 22.

Updates to UCN's COVID-19 plans can be found online.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the University of Manitoba about any changes to its protocols.