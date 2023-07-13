What the Hollywood actors' strike means for Maritime productions

Just as the iconic “Hollywood” sign turns 100 years old, the star-studded industry it represents has been hit with its first dual work stoppage in 63 years.

Last time it happened, Ronald Reagan was president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFRTA).

The strike means SAG actors will be join writers on the picket lines, after talks with major studios broke down this week.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been off the job for more than a month.

The actors’ strike will shut down productions throughout the United States, and could have implications for the industry on the East Coast.

“Literally while we were talking, the SAG strike became official,” said film producer Marc Tetreault from the Halifax office for his production company, Shut Up & Colour Pictures.

What he’s waiting for now are the details on what the terms of the strike will mean in Canada.

“The worst case scenario is that SAG members are barred from working on all projects,” he said, “(but) that's not what we understand, we understand that there will be some kind of middle ground, where SAG members will be asked to not work on AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) shows.”

“So, Netflix can’t shoot, and Sony and Disney can’t shoot, but the independent producers can,” he added.

Tetreault says many Canadian productions include SAG members, while some, but not all, have AMPTP involvement.

“To my understanding,” he said, “there is one large project that shoots here (in Nova Scotia), the past two years and this year that is with a major studio, and they would have a problem to film during the SAG strike for sure.”

SAG-AFTA and the WGA want increases in base pay and residuals in the TV streaming era, along with protections around the use of artificial intelligence in the industry.

Before the strike became official, the branch representative for the union representing Maritime screen actors was “waiting with bated breath.”

“We have some American productions coming in, and we have some Canadian productions that have a couple of cast members that may be SAG members,” said Gillian Everill of ACTRA-Maritimes, “so that could be a concern.”

According to Screen Nova Scotia, last year was one of the busiest for the industry in the province, and this year was on a similar track.

On Friday, the executive director of the association, Laura Mackenzie, commented on the strike to CTV News via email.

“There may be a delay in some projects' start dates but that remains uncertain. If it does impact production we'll see delayed production come to life almost instantly once terms are reached,” wrote Mackenzie.

“SAG-AFTRA Performers engaged in Canada under an existing contract, including SAG-AFTRA members and dual SAG-AFTRA/ACTRA members who are resident in the United States, may continue to work under that contract. SAG-AFTRA is not currently asking Performers in these circumstances to withdraw services,” the email continued.

MacKenzie added Screen Nova Scotia will work with the film community wherever it can to help as many of the productions planned for this year as possible continue.

