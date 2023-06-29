What to do in Saskatoon on Canada Day

Preparations are underway in Saskatoon for this weekend’s Canada Day celebration. Here are some of the things you can do on July 1.

Canada Day Celebrations

The City of Saskatoon will be taking over Rotary Park to host family-friendly events and entertainment.

“There'll be lots of all the rides and that kind of stuff will be over there,” the director of Canada Day Saskatoon, Shad Ali, told CTV News.

“There'll be some merchandise vendors and food trucks there as well. The food trucks on the traffic bridge have become so good,” he said.

They have also arranged for a mobile interpretive artist for the traffic bridge during the event.

There will also be jumpy toys, face painting, balloon artists, kids' activities and entertainers, according to the Canada Day Saskatoon website.

“There is something for every age group really down there,” Ali said.

The event will also offer multicultural performances, he said.

“We have so many different cultures that now make up the Canadian mosaic. So we will have Ukrainian groups performing, and we will have Metis fiddling on there. We will have Chinese dance and we will have German dance, Scottish dancing.”

He said they have also made plans to have Indigenous presentations during the event.

“Our educator and knowledge keeper Jasmine Albert will be there to do some storytelling and give us a blessing,” Ali said. He added there will be interpretive dancing by Dakota performers.

The event will wrap up with a performance by Jay Semko, followed by the fireworks show at 10:30 p.m.

Ali said they were recommending people avoid driving to the event on the weekend.

“We're encouraging people to use public transit, we will have their schedule on the road. We have a complimentary bike valet so ride your bike,” he said. He also said residents could walk to the downtown event.

Jazz Festival

The 36th annual Saskatoon Jazz Festival will be running out of Victoria Park for the second year. They will kick off Canada Day with a pork pancake brunch starting at 11 a.m.

Attendees can also participate in yoga in the park session, free music performances, shop the 9 Mile Legacy Artisan Market, take in the family fun area, food truck and vendors and a beer garden.

Railway Museum

The Saskatchewan Railway Museum is offering visitors a chance to ride the rails in a fully-electric Fairmont motorcar during Canada Day.

Visitors will also get a view of a 1912 CN wooden caboose, which looks similar to what it did 60 or 70 years ago.

Saskatoon Farmers’ Market

Popcorn and balloons will be available for kids at Saturday’s Farmers’ Market on Koyl Avenue alongside the fresh produce and baked goods sold at the market.