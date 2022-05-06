What to do this weekend: Events, Mother's Day and a recommendation from Josh Classen

We’re finally out of winter and things are looking…well, not sunny and hot, exactly, but it’s still going to be a great weekend to get out there and enjoy our city. Not sure what to do? Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Featuring over 70 local vendors, expect to see an incredible selection of unique creations by some of the best artists from in and around Edmonton. You can pick up some art prints, books, jewelry, ceramics, and much more.

It runs from Friday to Sunday at the Old Strathcona Performing Arts Centre at 8426 Gateway Blvd. and you can plan your day by taking a look at the full vendor list on their website.

If you’re in the market for markets, the Spring Festival at Manchester Square runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, and features flower vendors, door prizes, food trucks, outdoor music, a beer garden, and more!

Mother's Day brunch

In case you forgot: yep, it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8. Mother’s Day brunch is an all-time classic and Edmonton has a variety of options ranging in price. If you’re looking to impress, the Fairmont Hotel Macdonald has an impressive, albeit pricy, Mother’s Day version of its famous Sunday brunch.

More standout options include Chateau Louis Hotel, the River Cree Resort and Casino, and Fort Edmonton Park.

Oilers-Kings

Game 3 takes place Friday night at 8 p.m. and Game 4 on Sunday night — also at 8 p.m. Whether you’re watching it with other fans at Rogers Place or the River Cree, at one of the many local pubs, restaurants, and sports bars, or even at home with friends, cheer loudly and keep up with the coverage from our friends at TSN 1260.

What's Josh Classen up to this weekend?

We also asked our own Josh Classen what he’s up to this weekend! Here’s what he had to say (and he even included a tip about what to wear):

If you're looking for a great way to spend Mother's Day this weekend, the U of A Botanic Garden just west of Edmonton opens its gates for another season this weekend (Grand Opening Saturday).

Wander through the 240-acre property including the spectacular Aga Khan garden. Plus, the indoor showhouses (like the tropical garden house) are back open for the first time in two years. Pack a picnic or grab a bite to eat and a specialty coffee from the Patio Cafe. Throw in a sweater or spring jacket (high near 10 C Sunday) and immerse yourself in nature this weekend.

What else? Of course, you could always finally get around to that spring cleaning you’ve been putting off.

It's a perfect weekend for SPRING CLEANING! Declutter your space, make some room, and know that when you donate your items to @GoodwillAB, you're doing more good than you might've realized. #yeg



Also, dibs on @KimWynnCTV's bird cage. pic.twitter.com/F45FWGouMF