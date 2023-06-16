What to do this weekend in Toronto
It’s going to be a busy weekend in Toronto.
From festivals to City summer programming to TTC closures, it might be a little harder to get around the city than usual. Here’s some ideas of what to do – and what to plan for – this weekend.
What to do in Toronto this weekend
There’s no shortage of things to do this weekend. Whether you’re into food, live music or performing arts, there’s something for everyone in and around the downtown core.
- Ed Sheeran will perform twice at the Rogers Centre and once in an intimate set at History. Some tickets are still available for both nights at the Rogers Centre.
- Luminato Festival is in its final weekend. The full list of events includes live music, screenings and other performances.
- Toronto Pride has several events this weekend, including “Access Me,” described as a “queer disability sex-positive performance” at Daniels Spectrum on Dundas Street East and a drag storytime event at the Toronto Zoo on Sunday.
- There will be an Indigenous arts festival at Fort York all weekend, featuring music, dance, theatre, storytelling, crafts and food created by Indigenous artists. On Saturday, there will be a traditional pow wow hosted by Na-Me-Res Native Men’s Residence with drummers and dancers.
- Taste of Little Italy, hosted by the Little Italy BIA, will run until Sunday night. The event will feature live music, extended patios and carnival rides.
- The Under Armour Toronto 10K will run on Saturday along the Toronto waterfront.
- The Yorkville Exotic Car Show will take place on Sunday.
Some pools reopen June 17
Ten City of Toronto pools will open for the summer on Saturday, running a partial schedule of 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends. The city has published a full list of which pools will be open.
Weather
It’s forecasted to be a picture perfect summer weekend, with clear sunny skies and a high of 24 and 23 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
Road closures and TTC disruptions
- College Street will be closed between Shaw Street and Bathurst Street all weekend.
- Lake Shore Boulevard between Bathurst Street and Windermere Avenue will be closed on Saturday.
- Bloor Street West between Avenue Road and Bay Street will be closed on Sunday.
- The most up-to-date service updates for the TTC will be available on the TTC website.