What to do this weekend in Waterloo region

The last long weekend of summer is packed with events across Waterloo region and the surrounding area. Here’s a bit of what’s going on:

Immersive yourself in the local arts scene

Explore Kitchener-Waterloo’s art scene at Art Hop. The immersive art and music festival runs Sept. 2 and 3. Events include a rooftop concert, glow in the dark party, skateboard battle, walking tours and breakdancing jam.

Take in K-W’s ‘friendliest music festival’

New this year, WelcomeFest is an all-ages event that runs Sept. 2 and 3 at Maxwell’s in Waterloo. Dubbed “K-W’s friendliest music festival,” it will feature 20 musical acts. Admission to the outdoor stage is free. Indoor passes are also available.

Visit a museum

All Region of Waterloo museums are open Monday, Sept. 5 and there are plenty of family-friendly activities included with admission. Learn more here.

Party at Cowapolooza

Woodstock, Ont.’s largest summer festival runs Friday Sept. 2 through Saturday Sept. 3. Enjoy free entertainment for all ages, food and marketplace vendors. Canadian rockers The Trews will headline.

Celebrate with fellow Rangers Fans

The Kitchener Rangers will kick off their 2022-23 season Sunday with the return of Rangers Fan Fest at The Aud.

Participants can meet the Rangers players, get an autograph, and participate in activities including inflatable games and rides. Fan fest runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The team takes on the Niagara IceDogs in its first exhibition game of the season directly after at 2 p.m.

Eat a free burger

A Harvey’s RV handing out free burgers is making two stops in the area this week.

The RV will be at Waterloo Public Square from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and at Exhibition Park in Guelph from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday.

Get in the spirit of fall

Snyder’s Family Farm opens this weekend. Fall farm tickets include access to the play area, pirate ships, petting zoo, pedal carts, corn maze, haunted houses and hay rides. Tickets must be purchased online in advance.