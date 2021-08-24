What to do to get the best price for your home in Spring 2022

If you subscribe to the procrastinators’ creed of “why do today what I could put off until tomorrow?” you may lose money on the sale of your home, especially a spring sale.

“If you are looking to sell your home in early 2022 you should be doing the prep work now,” says Taylor Bennett of Bennett Property Shop Realty.

To attract the most buyers and the top selling price Bennet says, “There are a few crucial but very cost-effective steps that you can take today that will help make your home stand out next spring.”

Bennett explains the Ottawa market is its most active between March and June.

“Unfortunately, far too many sellers start the listing process too late to make sure their home looks its absolute best when the spring market comes around,” observes Bennett.

Bennett offers these tips to help you get top dollar.

Spring Surprises - Some Good, Some Bad

Plant perennials that bloom early

Seal driveways & wooden decks to prevent damage

Lawn & garden care

“When the snow melts in the spring, you don't want it to reveal something that could affect the appearance and value of your home or hinder your sale. With some early planning, you can avoid nasty surprises like cracked driveways and backyard decks, and be greeted by nice surprises like blooming tulips and a lush lawn.”

Make Summer Last

Almost every property looks its best in summer

Gardens and yards look their best starting in June-July

Weather is unpredictable in spring

“After a long winter, most Canadians get overly excited when spring comes along, and we often overestimate how nice the weather will be during that time. In comparison to our frigid winters, it's great, but the weather in March, April, and May can be unpredictable at best. Almost every home, especially homes with pools, large private lots, waterfront homes, etc., look their best in the summer. So, before the leaves start to change colour, take some photos of your home in its best light - natural summer sunlight.”

Be As Smart As Your Smart Home

Buyers seek out cost-efficient homes

"Smart Home" features can help save costs

Implement cost-saving practices

“The pandemic has made us all spend more time at home than ever before and we have seen that reflected in our home utility costs. With home prices having increased so much recently, buyers are looking to saving money where they can, so they put a higher value on cost-efficient homes and are often asking the sellers for average monthly costs,” Bennett explains.

“Smart Home features (Wi-Fi thermostats, motion-sensing lights, etc.), using LED lights, along with being mindful of peak-power hours are great tips to help keep your monthly bills low. Some of these steps may seem negligible, but over time they can make an impactful difference, especially if you have a crowded household with several people working or studying from home.”

Small Projects Aren't Quick Projects

Costs of materials have increased

Availability of supplies and trades have decreased

Delays in shipping more common

“Anyone who has recently tried to complete a small home renovation or has tried to order home furnishing items has likely experienced slow delivery, higher costs, limited selection, or even canceled orders or jobs,” Bennett says.

“If you are planning on doing any updates or minor renovations to your home before selling, simply put: start early. Regardless of the type of project you are looking to take on, simply securing your supplies & materials may take much longer than expected, and finding someone reliable to complete the work on time is far more challenging than in years past. Six months may seem like ample time, but don't take it for granted. An ill-timed delay can cause a domino effect in your plans.”

Offers You Can't Refuse

Some buyers may be looking for a lengthy closing date

Price may be high enough to change your plans

“Not every home is listed and sells on MLS. But even though you aren't on MLS, there are ways your home can be advertised to buyers. And if a buyer has a home to sell, they may also be targeting spring to list their home, and your lengthy spring 2022 closing date could be precisely what they are looking for,” Bennett explains.

“Other buyers may be able to offer a price high enough to compensate if the closing date doesn't work. While the bulk of resale homes sell on the MLS system, many people would be surprised to learn how many homes sell privately or off MLS.”