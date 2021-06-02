iHeartRadio

What to do when you see an unattended pet or child during a heat wave

Hot sun

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services issued a public warning Wednesday amidst the scorching temperatures.

With temperatures expected to reach 29 C, officers remind Edmontonians to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle – even with the air conditioning on.

Rescue Services say to call the emergency line only when the pet is in distress.

Signs of distress include:

•             Excessive panting

•             Tired behaviour

•             Non-responsive

•             Dark pink/purple tongue

•             Actively trying to escape

For non-emergencies or when a pet appears to not be in distress, call Animal Care Control at 311. For emergencies call 911.