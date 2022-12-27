What to do with your Christmas tree after the Holidays

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says Christmas trees can have a second life after the Holiday season.

Instead of tossing your trees to the curb, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) suggests keeping them in your backyard as a way to protect wildlife from winter storms.

“Giving your Christmas tree to your backyard is sort of a year-round gift for nature,” said Jensen Edwards with the NCC.

“It benefits a variety of species and a variety of animals. Right now, birds are going to be the ones to use it most often. Birds might be looking for food in the wintertime in your yard anyway and the branches will offer some sort of shelter this time of year.”

Edwards said your Christmas tree has utility in the spring and summer, as well.

“In the springtime, insects will start eating the trees which will help with decomposition. By summertime, you’ll get some toads or other amphibians that may be looking for shelter under the damp log that’s left of your Christmas tree trunk.”

The NCC said they can be propped up near another tree, against a fence or laid in the garden.

Edwards also said other communities are using Christmas trees in a variety of other ways.

“In Ottawa, the Rideau Canal is asking for them right now as a shelter for skaters at rest stops and then they’ll use those trees later on for wood chips,” he said.

“Out east in PEI, they actually collect Christmas trees to set along the shoreline … So, there’s all sorts of purposes, big and small.”

David St. Georges of reThink Green reminded everyone of the importance of removing all plastic from Christmas trees.

“Any plastic that’s on your tree could work itself into the ecosystem that is food in that area,” St. Georges said.

“You don’t want animals eating it. You don’t want it to be swallowed by and animal that could hurt them so remove all plastic ... all tinsel, anything at all.”

Another item around the Holidays that doesn’t always get recycled properly is wrapping paper.

“Especially on Christmas morning or any day you’re celebrating, it’s easy to forget what happens after you unwrap the present,” said St. Georges.

“So, we are looking for our papers that don’t have a metallic to them so you see some that have a metallic covering or even a plastic covering. That plastic covering unfortunately can’t be recycled so you do have to put that in the garbage.”

He said wrapping paper can also be reused.

As for Christmas trees, another option is to reach out to your local farmer who often use the trees to feed their animals.