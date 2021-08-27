What to expect as Waterloo Region students prepare to head back to the classroom

Waterloo Region's public and Catholic school boards are preparing to welcome students back to the classroom for the first time since the April break.

Students will head back to school on Sept. 7.

The Waterloo Region District School Board and the Waterloo Catholic District School Board have both released plans for keeping students safe and healthy next year.

VACCINATIONS

Anyone born in 2009 or earlier is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario. School board officials are encouraging people to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

DAILY SCREENING

Public and Catholic students will need to complete a daily screening form before heading to school in September.

The screening must be completed each day before the child can go to school.

MASKS

Masks are required in indoor settings for all students from kindergarten to Grade 12.

SHARED SPACES AND ACTIVITIES

Cubbies and lockers will be available to students this school year. Distancing and hand hygiene protocols will be in place.

The WRDSB said music programs will be allowed with distancing and cohorting.

Some students in both school boards will have limited access to cafeterias. Others will be able to eat in their classroom or leave the school building for their lunch period.

Physical education is allowed while following proper physical distancing. Masking isn't required when playing high- and low-contact activities outdoors and officials recommend opening windows where possible to increase ventilation.

Students won't need to wear masks during outdoor recess.

MENTAL HEALTH

The WRDSB has shared resources for students and families to help them with "the new challenges of this school year."

TRANSPORTATION

School buses will be able to run at full capacity this school year. Students will need to wear masks while on the buses and sit in assigned seats.