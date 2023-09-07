What to expect at this year’s Airshow London

The London International Airport is hosting Airshow London on their runways from September 8-10.

This year, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Demo Team, the U.S. Air Force East Coast C-17 Demo Team, and US Navy Growler Demo team will highlight Canada’s largest military air show over the skies of YXU.

“We’ve got an incredible airshow this year,” said Jim Graham, chair of Airshow London. “It’s a sky drive format again so people will be able to park in parking spots and basically have a tailgate experience watching an airshow really close to the action.”

In 2020, Airshow London made history when it hosted a sold-out socially responsible and physically distant air show during the COVID-19 pandemic, dubbed “SkyDrive”.

It was Canada’s only air show that year and the first ever drive-in. Organizers say the success of the drive-in format will continue this September with a spectacular display of aviation power in the air and on the ground.

“The air display is something you’re not going to see anywhere in North America,” Graham added. “The static display, the airplanes you won’t see anywhere else. It’s just something special and something that makes London different than any other air show.”

Now in the fourth year, following three years of sold-out shows, SkyDrive continues to advance the guest experience by adding on-site attractions such as food trucks, vendors, STEM activities, and an extensive interactive ground display of military aircraft from the Canadian and U.S. air forces, navies, coast guards, and more.

Airshow London will also have fireworks and a drone display on Friday evening.

On Thursday morning, 300 students from aviation related programs or courses at Fanshawe College, Western University, and the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB), got the chance to meet the Snowbirds.

“This is why we do what we do. Get out and meet the public and impact people that are interested in aviation, and interested in the Canadian forces as well,” said Capt. Steven Sparks, a Canadian Forces Snowbird originally from Hamilton, Ont.

Capt. Sparks joined CFS in 2019 as Snowbird 6, with an Outer Right Wing position. He currently has over 2,100 hours of flying experience.

“We head to Gatineau for our next show. I’m excited for that and from there we are headed to back Moose Jaw for a week and then we head to California to close our season,” he said.

Organizers say the show will continue to run rain or shine.

—With files from CTV’s Melanie Borrelli