What to expect on Tuesday after Toronto's snowstorm

There is still a possibility of more flurries in Toronto as residents start the lengthy cleanup process following Monday’s massive snowstorm.

On Sunday night and Monday a blizzard blasted through the Greater Toronto Area, causing schools and roads to close while trapping many drivers for hours. The storm forced the city to declare a 'major snow storm condition,’ which prohibits drivers from parking or stopping on designated snow routes.

As of 2 p.m. on Monday, at least 36 centimetres of snow had fallen on the City of Toronto.

Mayor John Tory said Monday night the cleanup effort could take more than three days.

“The snow condition is generally declared for a period of 72 hours, but it can be extended beyond that, and it likely will be extended to some extent beyond that because I think this snow removal work is going to take time,” Tory said.

A city spokesperson said it could take at least 12 hours to plow all 5,600 kilometres of sidewalk alone, without taking residential streets, transit routes and expressways into consideration.

Environment Canada has lifted all weather warnings for the GTA as of Monday night, however the agency does say there remains a 40 per cent chance of flurries overnight and another 40 per cent chance of flurries Tuesday morning. There remains a possibility for blowing and driving snow throughout the evening with winds gusting between 30 to 50 kilometres an hour.

The overnight temperatures are also going to drop down to about -9 C, or about -14 C with wind chill.

Those cold temperatures will remain throughout the day on Tuesday, with a high of -5 C, feeling like -16 C.

There will also be “periods of snow beginning in the evening” on Tuesday. An additional two centimetres may fall on the city overnight with a possibility of rain or mixed precipitation on Wednesday.

All warnings for the GTHA have now been dropped, though blowing and drifting snow are still possible this evening. Snow Squalls are a concern north & west of the city, warnings/watches/ travel advisories are in place. More of your forecast details at 11:30 pm on @CTVToronto pic.twitter.com/A6pNGeTevK

Toronto will also see further school closures and transit delays tomorrow.

The Toronto District School Board has said there will be no in-person or virtual learning on Tuesday. Officials cited safety concerns due to poor road conditions, snow drifts, plowing and the high possibility that buses will be delayed.

"With all of this in mind, we have made the decision to close all schools to in-person learning for Tuesday, January 18. Students will not participate in live remote or virtual learning," officials said in an email to parents.

"Where possible, teachers will provide voluntary class work through established online platforms for students who wish to continue their learning. Students may also work on previously-assigned work or spend time reviewing material previously covered."

Some child-care programs may remain open, however families are being asked to contact the facilities directly to confirm they will be operating.

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board and the York Region District School Board have said students will participate in remote learning on Jan. 18 “due to the significant amount of snowfall.”

Service on Go Transit and the UP Express will also be reduced on Tuesday as Metrolinx deals with storm clean up and conducts safety inspections. Commuters are encouraged to check their schedule ahead of time to prepare for potential delays.

Today was extremely challenging for staff & transit customers & the impacts of the storm will continue through this evening & tomorrow. Buses & trains are not in their usual places given the disruptions. Infrastructure & stations also require significant clean up & inspection 1/3

Meanwhile, the city of Toronto says that garbage collection will continue on Tuesday as planned, although it make take “some time.”

The last time the city was under a blizzard warning was in 1993.