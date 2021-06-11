What to know as Greater Sudbury enters first stage of province’s reopening plan

As Ontario enters the first part of the three-stage reopening plan, Greater Sudbury is outlining exactly what that means for residents in the city.

“With our community vaccination program in full swing and case numbers going down across Ontario, it feels like we’re finally seeing some bright light at the end of a very long tunnel,” Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger said in a news release Friday.

“Beginning step one of the reopening framework is a very positive sign of better days ahead, but remember that we’re not yet back to normal. So let’s continue to make smart choices. Keep wearing your mask, follow the public health guidelines and get your vaccination if you haven’t yet done so.”

As part of the first stage of reopening, municipal campgrounds at Centennial Park, Ella Lake Campground and Whitewater Lake Trailer Park are open for overnight camping beginning. Reservations can be made by contacting the campground directly:

• Centennial Park - 705-866-0338

• Ella Lake - 705-858-5101

• Whitewater Lake - 705-983-5609

For more information, click here.

Sports fields can be booked for sports training for up to 10 people, with restrictions. For more information about booking, please contact 311 by phone or Live Web Chat (311.greatersudbury.ca). No games or practices are permitted.

Other amenities that are open include splash pads, municipal boat launches, tennis, basketball and pickleball courts, skate and BMX parks, the Selkirk disc golf facility and parks, playgrounds, trails and other open spaces

"Users must maintain a distance of two metres from people who are not part of their household," the city said.

"A mask or face covering is recommended when physical distancing is a challenge. Benches, waste bins, gates, handrails and other surfaces are not sanitized."

Seven municipal beaches are set to open with lifeguard supervision beginning June 19, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

The front counter at the Recycling Centre has reopened for the purchase of backyard composters, kitchen collectors and Big Blues. The counter will be open Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.

Blue boxes and green carts will continue to be available for home delivery by placing an order through the Waste Wise app, online or by contacting 311 by phone or Live Web Chat.

Toxic Taxi requires appointment

The Reuse Center at the Sudbury Landfill will reopen on Saturday. The Household Hazardous Waste Depot will reopen for scheduled drop-off days beginning July 10. The schedule for drop-off days can be accessed through Waste Wise or by contacting 311.

The Toxic Taxi will continue to operate for contactless home collection of residential household hazardous waste. To make an appointment, residents can email toxictaxi@greatersudbury.ca or call 705-560-9019.

As part of the reopening, funerals and interment services are allowed for up to 25 people indoors at the Civic Memorial Mausoleum, or up to 50 people outdoors with a funeral director in charge. Physical distancing must be maintained. Masks are required for all guests and staff.

All indoor recreational facilities remain closed.

Private outdoor gathering of up to 10 people are now permitted, but indoor gatherings are not, except with members of the same household. Those who live alone can have close contact with only one other household.

"Residents must continue to wear a mask or face covering inside businesses or organizations," the release said.

"A mask or face covering is also recommended outdoors when physical distancing is a challenge."

Residents are also being directed to call 311 if they want to report a violation of COVID-19 restrictions, rather than Public Health Sudbury & Districts.

"311 representatives will log your complaint, and direct it to the appropriate party based on time of day, and severity and type of issue," the city said.

For COVID-19 updates and information related to City services, click here.