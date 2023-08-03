What to know before buying a used electric vehicle

With gas prices on the rise again, some drivers are considering going green, and CAA says the market for used electric vehicles is opening up.

A recent study from CAA found that about 16 per cent of electric vehicle (EV) owners in Ontario purchased used.

CAA said more people are choosing to drive electric, especially since the Canadian government passed a new mandate at the end of 2022. The mandate is to increase the total supply of EV’s, requiring auto importers and manufacturers to meet a certain sales quota for electric or zero-emission vehicles.

But for those who might be hesitant to make the switch from a gas vehicle to EV, CAA suggests a hybrid electric vehicle.

“To get a sense of what the whole world is like,” said Teresa Di Felice, with CAA SCO. “But they’re not ready to fully commit. And hybrids have been around for a lot longer, so it tends to be stepping stone for a lot of people.”

EV REBATES

The federal government and provincial governments offer incentives and tax breaks for EV owners, but CAA said don’t count on it if you buy a used EV.

“The government is going to be a little reluctant to give a rebate on something that they’ve already given a rebate for,” said Di Felice.

BATTERY LIFE

The lifespan of a typical EV can be anywhere from 10 to 20 years, but the main thing drivers have to keep in mind is battery life.

CAA said most EV batteries have warrantees for eight years but the average EV battery should last at least 10.

It’s important to note, like a lot of batteries, EV batteries don’t do well in the winter, so expect a longer time charging when wicked winter weather returns.

HYBRID PERSONAL SALE

Derek Elworthy is selling his 2018 Chevy Volt Hybrid car after upgrading to a brand new Tesla.

“Selling this to pay for that,” Elworthy laughed, pointing to his used and new EV.

He said the transition from fuel to electric is seamless.

“You don’t even notice when it goes from electric to gas because it’s actually driving an electric motor,” he said.

He’s had his ad up for a week, but he hasn’t gotten any real responses so far. Elworthy is hoping to sell it for just under $24,000 for now.

“Might have to reduce the price a little because there’s not a lot of real people interested as of yet,” Elworthy said.

GUELPH’S MAYOR GOES GREEN

Cam Guthrie, Guelph’s mayor, bought his EV used and said it was one of the best decisions his family made.

“My wife and I figured we’ve saved probably about $14-$15,000 in gas over the last 4.5 years that we’ve used it,” he said.

Guthrie said he got his 2015 BMW i3 for under $30,000, around half of what it would have costed him if he bought it new at the time.

Guthrie also got a charger installed at his home to help with what is known as “ranger anxiety,” the fear of running out of electricity on the road.

“It works great. And that only takes probably about five or six hours to probably charge it fully,” he said.

USED EV’S AT DEALERSHIPS

Drivers can find used EV’s at dealerships like at Royal City Fine Cars in Guelph.

A 2017 Kia Soul EV is on sale for about $20,000.

“Range is around 150 to 200 kilometres, so it's more for city driving,” said Sam Sharma, one of the salespeople.

Driving electric won’t only save you on gas, EV’s also require less maintenance.

“There's less parts to go wrong,” Sharma said.

A study from J.D Power earlier this year found that 66 per cent of Canadians are unlikely to buy electric with some of the biggest concerns being the price tag and concerns about available charging stations.

CAA said those who are on the fence about committing to an EV should see their guide online.