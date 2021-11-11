What to know if you're going to see Team Canada on Friday night

Canada is set to take to the Commonwealth Stadium pitch Friday night for the first of two key FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Canada's men's national team plays Costa Rica tomorrow evening and Mexico on Tuesday night.

Here's what you need to know if you're heading to either (or both) of those games.

ARRIVE EARLY

Lines for ticket and security are expected to be long, so best to arrive early to not miss kick off.

Gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m., two hours ahead of the 7 p.m. start time on both nights.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Public transit is your best bet for transportation. LRT service will be ramped up and there will be park and ride buses to and from the stadium.

PROOF OF VACCINATION

Either a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result from the prior 72 hours will be required for entry as will a government-issued photo ID. Only QR codes will be accepted as proof of vaccination after Nov. 15, including the game Tuesday against Mexico.

HOME SUPPORT

Team Canada will be counting on more than frigid weather for homefield advantage. The team is asking fans to wear red as a show of support.

JOSH CLASSEN'S WEATHER

Mostly cloudy, temperature around 2 C at kickoff and right around 0 at the end of the match.

Wind should be light (west 5-10 km/h).

We’ll PROBABLY stay dry right throughout the match. However, there is a SLIGHT risk of a brief shower. Check in with the forecasts from Cory Edel & Josh Classen for more details on that early Friday.