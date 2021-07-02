What Toronto Pearson looks like as Ontarians begin to travel again

As Torontonians eagerly embrace Phase 2 of the re-opening, some are packing their bags and flying out for a long-awaited vacation.

CTV News Toronto was granted a tour of Pearson Airport on Thursday morning, highlighting the updated safety protocols in place for passengers wanting to board an aircraft.

"We know a lot of people haven't travelled in some time and so the experience is going to be slightly different,” Tori Gass, Spokesperson for Greater Toronto Airport Association, said.

"The first thing they're going to find is that if they're being dropped off, nobody can come inside to say goodbye. We're limiting the access inside the terminal to passengers and employees only."

The airport has gone to great lengths through the use of technology to limit person-to-person interaction as well as contact with internal airport devices.

"We've got touchless kiosks, touchless bag drop options for some airlines, and you're going to see plexiglass installed to keep both you and the agents safe", Gass said.

While you are waiting for your flight, you can visit a Clean Slate station which allows you to disinfect your mobile devices with UV light.

"Not all of our restaurants and stores are open. However, the ones that are will be practicing social distancing and limited capacity," Gass said.

People will be required to wear masks in all areas of the terminals and passengers will also need to have a temperature scan. Passengers will also be required to wear masks on the plane for the duration of their flight.

"As of July 5, travellers coming back to Canada that meet the eligibility requirements and are fully vaccinated, will no longer be required to quarantine," Darryl Dalton, Chief of Operations with CBSA, told CTV News Toronto.

"Travelers must have already received their full series of any of the four federally approved vaccinations 14 days prior to arrival in Canada.”

The GTAA has gone to great lengths to make the airport travel experience safe, but adds that lineups will be slow moving at times.

"We're doing everything possible to keep passengers comfortable and aware of what's happening while they're in the airport so that when they're ready to travel, we're here to help them do it."

The airport suggests travellers ensure they have all of their travel requirements and documents in place before heading to the airport to provide for a smooth boarding experience.