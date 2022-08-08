What travellers need to know when coming back to Canada

With many Canadians leaving the country for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reminding people to be prepared.

“The best thing travellers can do to expedite travel and make their journey quicker and get lines moving quicker is to be prepared when they travel,” said Angela Young, chief of operations for the CBSA, in an interview with CTV Morning Live on Monday.

One step that is mandatory for those coming into Canada is filling out the ArriveCAN app. Young noted it is one of the reasons people are experiencing delays when travelling.

“I really encourage people to get it done ahead of time. It’s mandatory to do ahead of time,” she said.

She noted ArriveCAN can be completed using a mobile app or on the computer, adding that you’ll either need to print out or take a screenshot of the confirmation to have ready at customs.

“[ArriveCAN is] pretty simple. It just collects all of the data about their journey and their trip and their itinerary, puts it all together,” she said.

As for personal exemptions when coming back into the country, Young said two to remember are the 24-hour exemption for $200, and the 48-hour or more exemption for $800.

She noted there are no exemptions for same-day travel.

“There are alcohol and tobacco limits and other limits within those exemptions,” she said.

“The most comprehensive way to check those would be to go on the website.”

Other travel tips from the CBSA include:

Ensure you’re eligible to enter the country;

Understand COVID-19 rules;

Fill out your declaration in advance;

Have your documents ready;

Check border wait times; and

Make the proper declarations.

Young suggests that travellers visit the Government of Canada’s travel and tourism website, as it is a “really nice one-stop shop so travellers can check all of the exemptions, requirements, public health requirements.”

- With files from CTV’s Joseph Bernacki.