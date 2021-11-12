What Waterloo Region parents need to know about COVID-19 vaccines for children

Parents from Waterloo Region now have more information as they decide on whether or not to vaccinate their young child and wait for the vaccine to be approved by Health Canada.

UNIVERSITY OF WATERLOO’S FAQ SHEET

During the region’s COVID-19 update Friday, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo’s School of Pharmacy Kelly Grindrod said a team of experts came up with a FAQ sheet for parents.

“Something that we’ve heard is that when the 12 and older was approved, people were asked to get the vaccine right away,” noted Grindrod. “But a lot of parents said ‘well I was still thinking about it. I would have liked the information ahead of time.’ So we built in some information sheets to help you get a bit more information.”

Some of the FAQs on the two-page document include:

- What vaccine will children aged five to 11-years-old get? Health Canada is first reviewing the Pfizer vaccine for approval.

- Will children aged five to 11 get the same dose as teens and adults? No. The Pfizer vaccine for children uses a lower dose.

- How many doses will he children receive? The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is still reviewing this.

- What are the common side effects in children? Sore arm, tiredness, chills, and muscle/joint pain.

- What are the serious side effects? A severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) is rare.

REGION OF WATERLOO’S COVID-19 VACCINES FOR CHILDREN WEBSITE

Vickie Murray, the lead of the region’s vaccine task force, said during the COVID-19 briefing that a new website has been created to help parents as well.

COVID-19 Vaccines for Children - Region of Waterloo

The website currently says it “will be updated when additional information about COVID-19 vaccines for children becomes available.”

Murray also sad three short videos will soon be added to the site. One on advice for parents. Another will feature local pediatrician on why children should receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The third video will be a short tour of how they’ve made the Pinebush COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Cambrdige kid-friendly.

“We are planning another Every Dose Matters clinic specific to five and 11 year-olds,” said Murray. “The date will be confirmed when we hear final approval of the children’s vaccine.”

“Our intent is to provide an opportunity to get as many children their first dose as quickly as possible in a supportive, positive environment.”

Murray said officials have a goal to vaccinate as many as 6,000 young children at the Pinebush site when the Every Does Matters clinic is held.