What we know about Collingwood man accused of murder in his wife's death

The Craigleith ski community, where James and Ashley Schwalm were members for years, is shaken by the news of Ashley's death.

"Beautiful person, lovely children, great family, her family has been long-time members of the club, and we're just thinking about her family and her children at this time," says Craigleith Ski Club General Manager Jeff Courtemanche.

The couple was married at the ski club in 2012, and those close to them say they were well-known in the community.

Collingwood resident Ashley Schwalm, 40, was found dead inside a vehicle in the Blue Mountains on January 26.

OPP responded shortly before 6 a.m. to a fatal single-vehicle crash on Arrowhead Road, south of Highway 26.

Police say a grey SUV travelling north left the road, continued down an embankment and caught fire.

It is still unclear whether Ashley died due to the collision, the fire, or before the vehicle left the roadway.

Her husband, 38-year-old James Schwalm and former Brampton fire captain, has been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to a dead body.

Ashley leaves behind two children, a girl and a boy under the age of 10.

"Obviously a terrible tragedy, the entire ski community is shaken from this, and right now, really, our thoughts and prayers are just with Ashley's children and her family," says Courtemanche.

James Schwalm remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on February 17.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Collingwood OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.