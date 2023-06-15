What we know about the $42M Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Ontario

Someone in Ontario is waking up a multi-millionaire Thursday after winning the Lotto 6/49 jackpot.

A release issued by Ontario’s Lottery and Gaming Corporation said Wednesday’s winning Lotto 6/49 ‘Gold Ball’ jackpot will go to a ticket sold in Niagara Falls.

The OLG’S Lotto 6/49 offers a fixed $5M jackpot every day, but players can also opt in for the ‘Gold Ball’ draw, which can exceed winnings of $60 million.

Lotto 6/49 draws take place on Wednesday and Saturday. It costs $3 per play.

The next draw takes place on June 17.

$70M PRIZE TO EXPIRE

Wednesday’s jackpot winner isn’t the only unknowing millionaire in Ontario right now.

A Lotto Max jackpot from the June 28, 2022 draw worth $70 million has not been claimed, and the winning ticket will expire on June 28, 2023, if no one comes forward to claim it.

"We've seen people take a couple of months to claim their prize, but now we're coming to the very end," OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti told CTV News Toronto in May. "This is concerning."

The ticket was purchased at an authorized lottery retailer in Scarborough. Bitonti said the OLG has a lot of information about the ticket, but they are stumped as to who the winner is and the store does not have surveillance video.

"This one is big, and if unclaimed will the biggest unclaimed in Canadian lottery history. Someone bought a ticket for a chance to win and they won a prize, so we want to give them this money," Bitonti said.

Bitonti is asking OLG lottery players to check places where they usually store their tickets, such as in clothing pockets, personal accessories, vehicle glove compartments or sun-visors, or kitchen, bedroom, or office drawers.