What we know about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer and the hunt for the suspect

Two people were killed, including a Toronto police officer, following shootings in Mississauga and Milton on Monday afternoon.

As news of the shootings broke, it soon became clear that Halton and Peel police were looking for the same suspect - a man driving a black Jeep Cherokee.

An emergency alert for an ‘active shooter’ was then issued. It was ultimately rescinded after the suspect was located in Hamilton minutes later. Police later confirmed that the suspect was dead and that the Special Investigation Unit was investigating.

About two hours hours elapsed between the first reported shooting and confirmation that the suspect was in custody.

Here is a timeline of what we know about what transpired in that time:

2:15 p.m. – Two people are shot near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard in Mississauga. Sources later confirm that a Toronto police officer was killed in the shooting.

2:50 p.m. – Another shooting is reported at an auto body shop at Main Street and Bronte Street in Milton. Halton police eventually confirm that they are looking for the same Black Jeep Cherokee that was seen fleeing the scene of the earlier Mississauga shooting.

4:22 p.m. – Peel police release an image of a suspect in the Mississauga shooting wearing what appears to be a construction vest.

4:23 p.m. – An emergency alert for active shooter is issued. The alert suggests the suspect is travelling in a stolen vehicle and says he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

4:23 p.m. - Hamilton Police say that they are monitoring the active shooter situation originating in Peel and Halton. They say the suspect was last seen at Highway 407 and Brant Street.

4:34 p.m. – Halton police confirm that the suspect has been taken into custody. At this point it is not clear whether he is dead or alive. Halton police say that one person was killed in the earlier Milton shooting and two others were injured.

5:25 p.m. – Peel police say that they are in the process of rescinding the alert as “there is no further threat to public safety.”

5:45 p.m. – Hamilton police say that one person has been shot in the vicinity of Hamilton Cemetery ”in relation to the earlier shootings in Peel and Halton regions. Police say the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

6:08 p.m. - The Special Investigations Unit confirms it has invoked its mandate in relation to a shooting involving a Halton Regional Police Service officer on York Boulevard in Hamilton.

6:30 p.m. – Premier Doug Ford releases a statement, expressing his “horror” at the “senseless violence.” He also thanks police for brining the situation to a quick end.

8:10 p.m. – Toronto Police Chief James Ramer identifies the slain officer as 48-year-old Const. Andrew Hong. He says that Hong was in Mississauga participating in a joint training exercise when he was shot at close-range.

8:26 p.m. – Mayor John Tory releases a statement on the death of Const. Andrew Hong, calling it a sad reminder “of the danger our officers face on a daily basis as they work to keep us all safe.”