What we know about the winning Lotto Max tickets sold in Ontario
While no one won the $65 million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday, there were still a number of big winners in Ontario.
According to the OLG, two Maxmillion tickets each worth $1 million were sold in Ontario Tuesday night. One of the million-dollar tickets was purchased in Norfolk County, and the other was purchased on OLG.ca.
Meanwhile, someone who purchased a ticket in Windsor woke up $323,517.80 richer this morning.
Four Encore prizes, each worth $100,000, were also won in Ontario on Tuesday night. Those tickets were sold in Scarborough, Niagara, Parry Sound, and Nepean, the OLG said.
Since nobody won the top prize on Tuesday night, Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot has now hit $70 million. There will also be an estimated 13 Maxmillion prizes up for grabs.
The winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw are 14, 16, 20, 26, 33, 36, and 48. The bonus number is one.
