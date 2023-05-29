What we know so far about the violent crash that killed a police officer and school bus driver
An Ontario Provincial Police officer and a driver were killed in a horrific crash involving a school bus near Woodstock, Ont., on Monday.
Here’s what we know so far about the collision.
At 7 a.m., a school bus and an unmarked police car collided at the intersection of Oxford Road 33 and Highway 59 northwest of Woodstock.
There were no children on the bus or passengers in the vehicle.
Det. Const. Steven Tourangeau, 35, was killed in the crash, police said. He was a member of the Perth County OPP detachment.
The OPP said it will not be releasing the identity of the school bus driver, out of respect for the family's privacy.
Video from the CTV News Toronto helicopter shows the yellow school bus was lodged in a nearby field of grass, its front-end destroyed by the impact.
The OPP officer’s car was also significantly damaged with parts of the engine spilling out onto the shoulder of the highway.
Hours later, nine police officers were seen lined up along the roadway where the collision took place saluting a vehicle taking Tourangeau’s body away from the scene.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.
