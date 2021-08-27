What WECDSB students can expect when they go back to school
The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board has released its “Return to School Guidelines” for the upcoming school year, to be discussed at their next board of trustees meeting on Aug. 31.
The 12-page document outlines everything from ventilation to cohorting and in-school activities.
Here’s what's coming back:
- rotating schedule for high school, no cohorts
- cafeterias (with physical distancing and two lunch breaks in high school)
- “food events” like Pizza Day and nutrition programs
- libraries and computer labs
- lockers and cubbies
- extra-curricular activities like sports and clubs
- gyms, change rooms, weight room and physical education equipment
- play structures reopening, and “shared materials” (ie. basketballs, soccer balls, etc.) allowed
- singing allowed indoors plus music instruction with assigned instruments (excluding wind instruments)
Here’s what is still prohibited:
- no parents allowed unless for urgent purpose
- no field trips
- no assemblies
- food not for sale in cafeteria
- no community use of schools
Here’s what isn’t changing:
- elementary students in one cohort classroom
- parents daily self-screening of elementary students
- high school students complete daily online screening
- cohorting elementary classes
- staff to wear medical mask and eye protection
- students Grade 1 > must wear mask indoors
- all students must wear mask on buses
- assigned entrances and exits
- routine enhanced cleaning, with a daily focus on high touch points
Outbreaks:
- determined (by WECHU) when two or more cases are linked
- classroom cohorts considered “high risk” exposure if a case is identified
- all staff and students should get a test
- fully immunized staff or students won’t need to isolate
Ventilation:
- all schools reviewed and up to date
- high-grade filters installed and replaced routinely
- HEPA filtration added to all schools without HVAC
- all Kindergarten classes have HEPA filter systems added regardless of heating system
- The document says elementary students will find out their teachers’ name beginning Sept. 2, which will include “first day procedures.”
- High School students will get their timetable starting Sept. 3.
- All details will be communicated either through the school or the families “mytools2go” account.
To read the entire document click here.