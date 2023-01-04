What were the top baby names in Manitoba in 2022?

Thousands of babies are born in Manitoba every year, and now, the province is giving a glimpse at some of the top baby names in 2022.

According to the preliminary data from the Manitoba government, Olivia was the most popular baby name in the province last year, with Liam grabbing the second spot.

Rounding out the top five were Noah, Oliver and Levi, followed by Emma, Ava and Lucas.

The names Charlotte, James, Leo and Mia all tied for the ninth most popular baby name in Manitoba last year.

The province notes this list of names is not final, as there are still some 2022 births that need to be registered.