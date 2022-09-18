What you need to know about B.C.'s day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be marked in British Columbia Monday with closures and ceremony.

The monarch was laid to rest in the United Kingdom in a service that began at 3 a.m. PDT. While some avid Royal Family watchers, Anglophiles or admirers of Her Royal Highness may have chosen to watch history unfold live, odds are that many more did not.

B.C. stopped short of declaring a provincial statutory holiday. However, all schools will be closed, giving students from kindergarten through post-secondary the day off. The offices of most Crown corporations will be shuttered, including ICBC. Courthouses will also be closed with proceedings rescheduled.

Private businesses and organizations have the option of marking the day however they see fit but are not obliged to close, offer workers the day off or pay employees who are scheduled as though it is a statutory holiday.

In Victoria, Premier John Horgan and Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin will join a procession of 100 honour guards at the B.C. legislature at 9:30 a.m.

The procession will leave the legislature at 10:15 a.m., and make its way to Christ Church Cathedral, where a commemoration service will begin at 11 a.m.

A number of road closures will be in effect in the capital and police have said security is being ramped up.