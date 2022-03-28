What you need to know about booking Manitoba provincial camping reservations this year

Manitoba is opening up bookings for its provincial park campgrounds, cabins, and group use areas next week.

The first bookings will begin on Apr. 4, with the province announcing improvements in the booking system to help address issues people may face while booking sites.

“Our government understands that residents have had challenges with registration systems,” said Jeff Wharton, minister of environment, climate and parks. “We recognize that having easy access, accessible operations of the park registration service is an important part of the overall experience.

The province is planning to have a new system in place for next year, but has made some improvements to speed up booking. These improvements include computing resources to increase system performances, and increasing stability of the booking queue to reduce the chance of people losing their place in line.

Wharton said the goal is to provide a fair system for Manitobans to book campground spaces.

Bookings for this season will be staggered across five days, instead of three days in previous years.

Booking dates will open on Apr. 4, at 7 a.m. for all cabins, yurts and group-use area reservations in Manitoba. Other booking dates will take place as follows:

Apr. 6 at 7 a.m. for campsite reservations at Birds Hill, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore and West Hawk Lake;

Apr. 8 at 7 a.m. for campsite reservations at all western and northern region parks (Asessippi, Bakers Narrows, Clearwater Lake, Duck Mountain, Manipogo, Paint Lake, Rainbow Beach, Rivers, Spruce Woods, Turtle Mountain, William Lake and Wekusko Falls);

Apr. 11 at 7 a.m. for campsite reservations at Grand Beach, Nopiming and all remaining Whiteshell campgrounds (Caddy Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, Betula Lake and White Lake); and

Apr. 13 at 7 a.m. for all remaining locations (Birch Point, Camp Morton, Hecla, Hnausa Beach, Lundar Beach, Moose Lake, St. Malo, Stephenfield, Watchorn and Winnipeg Beach).

Bookings can be made online, or by calling 204-948-3333 (in Winnipeg) and 1 888-482-2267 (toll free) on April 4. The province adds they're still expecting a high call volume.