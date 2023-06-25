What you need to know about Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at Canada Day activities and fireworks happening in Ottawa and Gatineau, including the national Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats.

Public Transit

OC Transpo is offering free service on Canada Day.

There will be no-charge service all day on the Confederation Line, OC Transpo buses and Para Transpo on Saturday.

The O-Train Line 1 and buses will operate on a special Canada Day schedule with increased evening frequency. The O-Train will be running between 6 a.m. and 2 a.m. (July 2).

OC Transpo says all trains will bypass Pimisi Station between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. to help manage the crowds.

After the fireworks, westbound O-Train Line 1 trains will bypass Pimisi Station.

Customers travelling westbound to neighbourhoods in Ottawa west, Nepean, Barrhaven, Kanata or Stittsville will be directed to bus service on Albert Street at Booth Street to connect with routes 57, 61, 62, 63, 74 and 75.

LeBreton Flats Park

Canadian Heritage will host the national Canada Day celebrations at LeBreton Flats Park. The daytime ceremony begins at 11:45 a.m., and the evening show starts at 8 p.m.

The lineup for the daytime show includes Pierre Kwenders, Delhi 2 Dublin, Tyler Shaw, Josiane, Diyet, Katia Rock and Marie-Josée Dandeneau.

The evening show lineup features Jann Arden, Roxane Bruneau, Aysanabee, France D’Amour, Preston Pablo, Les Louanges, Jojo Mason, Dubmatique, Dax, Clerel, Madison Violet, Josh Q and Josiane.

The Tim Hortons Fireworks show will wrap up the Canada Day celebrations at 10 p.m.

For more information on Canada Day activities, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day.html.

Parliament Hill

Celebrate Canada Day on Parliament Hill and enjoy bagpipes and drums performances. The performances of the various marching bands will be in rotation throughout the day.

The festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pop-up Stages

Canadian Heritage will be hosting pop-up stages on Wellington and at the Portage Bridge.

The Wellington pop-up stages will feature Canadian artists Joseph Sarenhes, Claude Bégin, Clodelle, Mort Rose and Mauvey.

The Portage Bridge pop-up stages run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, featuring Bermuda, Miss Shelton, Drives the Common men, Waahli, Flora, Jaco and William Woods.

Canada Day in Old Hull

Canada Day celebrations in Old Hull will feature Canadian artists on the pop-up stage and various activities.

For more information, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/canada-day/capital-region/event.html?id=63.

100 Wellington Street

Visit a temporary exhibit about Inuit culture, history and way of life before the heritage building closes for long-term development to become a permanent meeting space for Inuit, First Nations and Metis.

100 Wellington is hosted by Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

100 Wellington Street will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

National Arts Centre

The National Arts Centre Orchestra presents a free concert on Canada Day, celebrating Canada and Canadians through the diverse artistry and unparalleled creativity of Canada's best and brightest musicians.

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/34505.

Museums

For information on each museum in the region, visit the websites.

Bank of Canada Museum

Visit the Bank of Canada Museum on Bank Street on Canada Day.

The museum will be hosting several activities, including a trivia game related to money and the economy, and Canada Day crafts.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit https://www.bankofcanadamuseum.ca/.

Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks will kick off the Canada Day celebrations Friday night.

The Redblacks host the Edmonton Elks at 7:30 p.m. at TD Place.

Fans are invited to dress in red and white and celebrate Canadian pride and excitement.

A dazzling fireworks display will follow the game.

For tickets, visit https://www.ottawaredblacks.com/june-30-game/.

Ottawa Titans

The Ottawa Titans host the Quebec Capitales on Friday and Saturday at RCGT Park.

Fireworks will follow Friday's game.

On Saturday, events will be held at the ballpark to celebrate Canada Day.

Canada Day in Barrhaven

Celebrate Canada's 156th birthday in Barrhaven at Clarke Fields Park.

Events include a senior's and family breakfast at 8:30 a.m., a midway, Kids Zone Activity area, Indigenous display and entertainment.

Fireworks will wrap up the celebrations at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://canadadaybarrhaven.ca/.

Beacon Hill

The Beacon Hill Community Association will celebrate Canada Day with fireworks on July 1.

The fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. in Loyola Park.

For more information, visit https://bhca.ca/site/2023/06/beacon-hill-fireworks-2023/.

Canada Day in Greely

The Greely Community Association invites you to Canada Day celebrations at the Greely Community Centre.

The event starts at 12 p.m. with a barbecue, inflatables, a petting zoo, free play activities and live music. The fireworks begin at dusk.

For more information, visit https://greelycommunity.ca/stec_event/canada-day-fun-fireworks-in-greely/.

Canada Day in Kanata

Celebrate Canada Day in Kanata on Saturday.

Festivities at Walter Baker Park off Terry Fox Drive include a family fun zone and live bands.

The Mattamy Homes Fireworks Spectacular begins at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://canadadayinkanata.com/.

Osgoode Village Canada Day

The Osgoode Village Community Association will host Canada Day celebrations on Saturday at Stuart Holmes Arena.

The event includes a Canada Day Parade and fireworks at 10 p.m.

Petrie Island

July 1 is going to rock at Petrie Island.

The Kiwanis of Eastern Ottawa presents Canada Day Orleans at Petrie Island.

Events include a KidZone, a BeerZone, live music and more. The beachfront fireworks will wrap up the evening.

For more information, visit https://www.ocanadaorleans.ca/.

Riverside South Community Association

Celebrate Canada Day at Claudette Cain Park in Riverside South.

The Riverside South Community Association will host a daytime celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with rides, shows by Reptiles Rock and Junkyard Symphony, a toddler zone, live DJ and more.

The evening show starts at 8 p.m. with live music, followed by fireworks at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://riversidesouth.org/canada-day#:~:text=July%201%2C%202023%2C%208pm%20%2D,10%20pm).

Stittsville

The Stittsville Village Association invites you to Canada Day festivities at Sacred Heart High School on Abbott Street.

The Canadian Heritage Canada stage will feature a selection of local talent, and there will be reptile shows, aerial performances, a food truck court and more.

The fireworks begin at 9:45 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.stittsvilleva.com/canadaday/.

Rideau Carleton Raceway

The Rideau Carleton Casino is celebrating Canada Day with a performance by multi-platinum recording artist Lee Aron.

The performance in The Joint will be followed by a 20-minute fireworks display beginning around 10 p.m.

There will also be an all-ages celebration starting at 8 p.m. with a live DJ, food and drinks.

For more information, visit https://www.rideaucarletoncasino.com/events.htm.

Trend Arlington

The Trend Arlington community association invites you to celebrate Canada Day on Bellman Drive.

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., featuring a bounce house, face painting, a petting zoo, music, BBQ and more.

Fireworks will begin at dusk.

For more information, visit https://www.trendarlington.ca/.

For a list of all Canada Day events in eastern Ontario, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/list-events.html.