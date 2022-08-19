What you need to know about Edmonton Marathon road closures, parking

Runners will hit the street for the Edmonton Marathon on Sunday for the first time since 2019.

Thousands of people are expected to participate in the marathon in its 31st year, but drivers should expect road closures as a result.

The race starts and finishes at the Edmonton Convention Centre, located at 9797 Jasper Avenue.

The following road closures will be in effect because of the race:

Saturday, August 20 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, August 21 at 8 p.m.:

Full closure of Jasper Avenue, from 97 Street to 99 Street

Sunday, August 21, from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Full closure of 97 Street, from Jasper Avenue to 101A Avenue

Full closure of Jasper Avenue, from 95 Street to 111 Street

102 Avenue, from 111 Street to 142 Street

102 Avenue bike lane will remain open, however cyclists are required to yield to runners.

The city says driving across the race course could take up to an hour, so drivers are encouraged to use other routes. Those who do choose to cross will be assisted by course marshals and police officers when a break in the runners safely allows.

Crossing the route

Expect major traffic delays crossing the race route:

Jasper Avenue, from 95 Street to 111 Street

102 Avenue, from 112 Street to 138 Street

Buena Vista Road at 140 Street

The city says the longest traffic delays will be between 9:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. for those crossing the route at Jasper Avenue, between 95 Street and 111 Street, particularly at 100 Street, 101 Street, 105 Street and 109 Street.

Suggested alternate routes of travel

To detour around the race route, use 104 Avenue, 107 Avenue, River Valley Road, Groat Road or 75 Street/Wayne Gretzky Drive.

To detour around Buena Vista Road at 140 Street for access to Valley Zoo, Laurier Park and Buena Vista Park follow detour signage.

Neighbourhood access

Many areas of the race route will allow local access only. Please plan ahead and expect delays.

Neighbourhoods east of the Edmonton Convention Centre will only be impacted until 10:30 a.m., when roads will reopen.

Neighbourhoods west of the convention centre will be impacted until 4 p.m.

Residential streets in the neighbourhoods of Virginia Park, Bellevue, Highlands, Beverly Heights, Rundle Heights, Glenora, Crestwood, Parkview and Laurier Heights will be impacted. Residents are asked not to park on the route and to follow directions from race course marshals.

Parking

Parking restrictions on the event route will be in effect. Please obey all posted signs. Illegally parked vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

The following parking facilities will also be impacted by the race from Saturday, Aug. 20 at 6 a.m. to Sunday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m:

Canada Place East and West Parkades

Stanley A. Milner Library Parkade

Sun Life Parkade

KRP Tower

Diamond and Impark lots on 99 Street, south of Jasper Avenue

Double Tree by Hilton

Surface lots along 101A Avenue, from 96 Street to 97 Street

Edmonton Transit Service detours

All downtown routes will be detoured and some bus stops will be closed during the marathon:

Saturday, August 20, all day: Routes 2, 5, 111 and 900X

Sunday, August 21:

4 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Routes 1, 2, 5, 8, 9, 510X, 523, 701, 900X, 901 and 902

5 – 10:30 a.m.: Route 101

6:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Route 2

3:30 – 8:30 p.m.: Routes 2, 5, 111 and 900X

ETS riders are encouraged to plan ahead and leave extra travel time. Regular fares apply.

For more information on the marathon, visit the event's website. An interactive route map is also available online.

The Edmonton Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.