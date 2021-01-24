Elementary and secondary school students in Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region will continue to attend classes virtually this week, while students in Renfrew County, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark and the Kingston area return to school for in-person classes.

The Ontario government is allowing schools in seven public health units to reopen for in-person learning on Monday. The health units allowed to open school include:

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health Unit

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

School boards that span across multiple public health units may have some schools that resume in-person learning on Monday in the areas allowed to reopen schools.

Schools in Ottawa and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region remain closed for in-person learning.

MASKS

As part of the return to school, the Ontario government says elementary students in Grades 1 to 3 will be required to wear masks at all times while at school.

SCHOOL PLANS

Here is a look at the school plans this week across Eastern Ontario.

Ottawa

All schools in Ottawa remain closed for in-person learning. Students with the Ottawa Carleton District School Board, Ottawa Catholic School Board, Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est and Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est will be attending school virtually for a fourth straight week following the Christmas Break.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

All schools in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit region remain closed for in-person learning this week.

The Upper Canada District School Board says students at elementary and secondary schools in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit will continue with remote learning.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says the following schools in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit remain closed for in-person learning

Bishop Macdonell Catholic School, Cornwall

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, Cornwall

Iona Academy Catholic School, Williamstown

Mother Teresa Catholic School, Russell

Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic School, Ingleside

Pope John Paul II Catholic School, Hammond

Sacred Heart Catholic School, Cornwall

St. Andrew’s Catholic School, St. Andrews West

St. Anne Catholic School, Cornwall

St. Finnan’s Catholic School, Alexandria

St. Francis Xavier Catholic High School, Hammond

St. Joseph Catholic Secondary School, Cornwall

St. Jude Catholic School, Vankleek Hill

St. Mary Catholic School, Chesterville

St. Mary-St. Cecilia Catholic School, Morrisburg

St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School, Cornwall

St. Patrick Catholic School, Rockland

St. Peter Catholic School, Cornwall

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School, Russell

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Schools in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit are allowed to open for in-person learning this week.

The Upper Canada District School Board says Grade 9-12 students in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will continue with remote learning until the end of Quadmester 2 (Friday, Jan. 29) and be back in school for in-person learning on Feb. 2.

Elementary students in the Upper Canada District School Board schools in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit region will return to class for in-person learning on Monday.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says the following schools in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25. (JK to Grade 12)

Holy Cross Catholic School, Kemptville

Holy Name of Mary Catholic School, Almonte

J.L. Jordan Catholic School, Brockville

Notre Dame Catholic High School, Carleton Place

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School, Lanark

St. Edward Catholic School, Westport

St. Francis de Sales Catholic School, Smiths Falls

St. Francis Xavier Catholic School, Brockville

St. Gregory Catholic School, Carleton Place

St. James Catholic Education Centre, Smiths Falls

St. John Bosco Catholic School, Brockville

St. John Catholic High School, Perth

St. John Catholic Elementary School, Perth

St. Joseph Catholic School, Toledo

St. Joseph Catholic School, Gananoque

St. Luke Catholic High School, Smiths Falls

St. Mark Catholic School, Prescott

St. Mary Catholic High School, Brockville

St. Mary Catholic School, Carleton Place

St. Michael Catholic High School, Kemptville

The Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est says the following schools in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will open for in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 25.

Notre-Dame Catholic Academy (Kemptville)

Ange-Gabriel Catholic Academy (Brockville)

Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys Catholic School (Merrickville)

J.-L.-Couroux Catholic Elementary School (Carleton Place)

Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est says ecole elementaire et secondaire publique Riviere Rideau in Kemptville will reopen on Monday.

Renfrew County Health Unit

The Renfrew County District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will reopen for in-person learning.

All elementary and secondary schools with the Renfrew County Catholic District School Board will reopen for in-person learning.

The Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est says Jeanne-Lajoie Catholic School Center, elementary and secondary pavilions in Pembroke will be open for in-person learning.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est says Ecole elementaire et secondaire publique l'Equinoxe in Pembroke will reopen on Monday.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health

The Limestone District School Board says all elementary and secondary schools will reopen on Monday.

The Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board says all students will return to their classrooms to resume in-person learning on Monday.

Both the Conseil des école catholiques Centre-Est and Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est says schools in the region will be open on Monday for in-person learning.