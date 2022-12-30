What you need to know about free OC Transpo service on New Year's Eve

OC Transpo is ringing in 2023 with free rides on the O-Train, buses and Para Transpo.

The city, in partnership with Safer Roads Ottawa and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, will offer no-charge service from 6 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. on New Year's Day.

"Transit is the best way to travel to festivities downtown and across the city. Skip the search for parking and let us do the driving!" the city said in a statement.

Here's what you need to know about free service on the Confederation Line, OC Transpo buses and Para Transpo on New Year's Eve

Buses

OC Transpo will run on a Saturday schedule with additional service on busy routes.

Riders do not need to deposit fares in fare boxes or tap the Presto card between 6 p.m. Saturday and 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Line 2 bus service will run until 1 a.m.

You can use the Travel Planner to plan your New Year’s Eve trip.

Confederation Line

The Confederation Line will run on a Saturday schedule, but service will be extended until 2 a.m. Trains will be running every eight minutes on New Year's Eve.

According to the OC Transpo website, the final O-Train trip westbound departs Tunney's Pasture station at 2 a.m. The final trip eastbound departs Blair Station at 2 a.m.

The Night bus service running through downtown will begin at 2 a.m.

Fare gates will be open at Confederation Line stations. OC Transpo staff will be located at some stations to help customers.

Para Transpo

Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule on New Year’s Eve with service running until 3 a.m.

The last trips are booked for 2:30 a.m., while the last trips are 2 a.m. for rural trips.

Regular scheduled trips will not be automatically cancelled on New Year’s Eve, so be sure to cancel your trip if you do not need it.

New Year's Day

OC Transpo buses and the O-Train will operate on a regular Sunday schedule on Jan. 1.

Confederation Line service begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday.