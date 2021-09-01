What you need to know about keeping kids safe in school zones

As many students across the province returned to the classroom on Wednesday, police and paramedics are reminding the public about back-to-school safety tips.

Now that school zones are back in effect in Saskatoon, police said drivers should obey three simple rules:

Slow to 30 km/h

Do not make U-turns in school zones

Obey parking restrictions around schools

A driver travelling 45 km/h in a school zone will face a fine of $290, police said, and getting clocked at 81 km/h brings a fine of $809.

Lyle Karasiuk, director of public affairs for Parkland Ambulance in Prince Albert, said it’s important to watch the restrictions in your area – the times for school zone rules vary from city-to-city, for example.

“Watch the posted speed limit in your school zone area and obviously follow it, or else the red and blue lights of a police officer are certainly going to be the invitation to probably a ticket,” he said.

SCHOOL BUSES AND CROSSWALKS

Karasiuk said flashing red lights and a stop arm signal when a school bus is loading or unloading children. They may also use other signals of caution, such as warning lights.

He said it’s a good idea for parents to teach their children to wait until school buses pull away before crossing the street, and also to go to the nearest corner to cross safely.

“Sometimes they’re excited, they want to just dart across the street,” he said.

“Buses will always unload on the school side, so you’ll never see a school bus unloading where the kids have to cross the street.”

Karasiuk encouraged parents or guardians to drop children off on the school side of the road.

He said some school zones may have people patrolling major intersections to stop traffic to let students cross the street.

