What you need to know about Norovirus as cases see slight rise in Alberta

Alberta has seen a slight increase in norovirus cases so far in 2023.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 14, 87 norovirus cases were reported in Alberta.

In January 2022, 22 cases were reported, and 40 were reported in February 2022.

A total of 295 cases were reported in 2022, according to provincial numbers.

A spokesperson for Alberta Health says 2018 had the most reported cases in the last five years, with just over 500.

Norovirus spreads through touching contaminated surfaces, or sharing food with an infected person.

Symptoms of norovirus include nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps, and vomiting.

People also experience chills, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, and a low-grade fever.

Most people who contract norovirus feel better within two to three days.