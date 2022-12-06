What you need to know about the annual Light the Lights event at City Hall

The annual Light the Lights event at Regina’s City Hall takes place Tuesday evening.

Hosted by CTV Morning Live Regina, everything will run from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the courtyard in front of City Hall.

Council will light up the building along with the Queen Elizabeth II Courtyard trees with a special holiday greeting.

There will also be free horse-drawn wagon rides, interactive ice creations, outdoor activities and games, local entertainment, free hot chocolate and treats, virtual colouring contest and a visit from Santa.

Coun. Lori Bresciani said it’s always enjoyable to bring joy to those in attendance.

“This is an event that I know Mayor [Sandra] Masters and my fellow councillors, we get to bring some joy and I think that’s huge, we light the lights and it’s always so exciting,” Bresciani said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Regina.

Those planning on taking part are reminded to check the forecast and dress for the weather beforehand with the temperature expected to be around -28 C at the time of the event.

More information can be found on the city’s website.