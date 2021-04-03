What you need to know about the COVID-19 shutdown in Ottawa

There are new restrictions on social gatherings, bars, restaurants, personal care services and businesses in Ottawa today, as a month-long shutdown begins.

The Ontario government imposed a province-wide "emergency brake" at 12:01 a.m. as a result of an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Under the rules, indoor gatherings are prohibited, while outdoor gatherings are capped at a maximum of five people. Indoor and patio dining at bars and restaurants is prohibited, while gyms, fitness centres and personal care services must close.

"Obviously, we all have a part to play in this," said Mayor Jim Watson in an interview on CTV News at Six Friday evening.

"We consistently see people gathering in their backyard for parties and birthdays and barbecues and so on, that's just prolonging the agony that we're all going through."

The mayor says he supports Premier Doug Ford's decision to implement a shutdown in a bid to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

CTV News at Six anchor Christina Succi asked Watson if this could be the final lockdown or shutdown of the pandemic as COVID-19 vaccinations rollout.

"I very much hope so. We put our citizens through a lot. We're travelling down a road where we don't really have a roadmap, we haven't dealt with a pandemic and obviously there's been a lot of challenges on some of the fronts," said Watson.

"We're a resilient group of people here in the nation's capital, I have great confidence they will respect the rules so that we can get rid of this lockdown in four weeks, and quite frankly start to live a little bit with a better summer and better fall of this year."

The shutdown is in effect for Ottawa, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health and Renfrew County and District Public Health.

Here is a look at the shutdown rules for Ottawa:

Gatherings

Indoor social gatherings and organized public events are prohibited

Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings are allowed with a maximum of five-people, except for members of the same household

Weddings, funerals and religious services, rites or ceremonies limited to 15 per cent capacity per room indoors. Weddings, funerals and religious services outdoors are restricted to the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distancing outdoors

Bars, restaurants and other food and drink establishments

Indoor and outdoor dining is prohibited

Take-out, drive-thru and delivery service available

Retail and business capacity

50 per cent capacity for supermarkets and other stores that primarily sell groceries, convenience stores, and pharmacies

25 per cent capacity for all other retail, including discount and big box retailers, liquor stores, cannabis stores, hardware stores and garden stores

Shopping malls are allowed to open, with a maximum capacity of 25 per cent per store

Inside dining spaces at malls must close

Businesses not permitted to open

Personal care services, including hair salons and nail salons

Gyms and fitness centres, as well as outdoor classes

Amusement parks, water parks

Bathhouses and sex clubs

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments

Concert venues, theatres and cinemas (includes drive in or drive through events)

Day camps

Horse racing (open for training only, no races or spectators)

Motorsports

Museums and cultural amenities

Tour and guide services

Zoos and aquariums (permitted to operate for the care of animals)

Outdoor recreational amenities open

Parks and recreational areas

Baseball diamonds

Batting cages

Soccer, football and sports fields

Tennis, platform tennis, table tennis and pickleball courts

Basketball courts

BMX parks

Skate parks

Frisbee golf locations

Cycling tracks and bike trails

Horse riding facilities

Shooting ranges, including those operated by rod and gun clubs

Ice rinks

Tobogganing hills

Snowmobile, cross country, dogsledding, ice-skating and snow-shoe trails

Playgrounds

Portions of parks or recreational areas containing outdoor fitness equipment

Golf courses and driving ranges

Ottawa's recreation and cultural facilities will close to the public, including recreation complexes, community centres, arenas, swimming pools, theatres, museums and art galleries

Outdoor refrigerated rinks will close: Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall, Lansdowne Skating Court, Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink, Ben Franklin Place

City of Ottawa counter services and other in-person service suspended or altered

The City will temporarily suspend in-person services effective Tuesday, April 5, including:

Ottawa City Hall and Ben Franklin Place (101 Centrepointe Drive) Client Service Centres and Building Code Services counters. Client Services Centres will suspend current in-person counter services, which will move to online delivery. Building Code Services will continue to provide courier, curbside, email and telephone alternate service delivery options.

The Provincial Offences Act courthouse, located at 100 Constellation Drive, will remain closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will remain open for drop-off of documents only and clients can call 613-580-2424 ext.12735 or email businesslicensing@ottawa.ca

The city's Central Archives' Reference Room at the James K. Bartleman Centre, located at 100 Tallwood Drive

Ottawa museums closed during the shutdown