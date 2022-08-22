Smiths Falls, Ont. native Brooke Henderson and some of the top golfers in the world are in Ottawa this week for the CP Women's Open.

Henderson headlines a field of 156 competitors competing at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club this week, with the tournament opening on Thursday.

CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live from The Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club all week.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the CP Women's Open in Ottawa this week.

What is the CP Women's Open?

The CP Women's Open is an official event on the LPGA Tour, and the only event in Canada this year.

This is the 48th Canadian National Open Championship.

The Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club hosted the event in 2008 and 2017. The Royal Ottawa Golf Club in Gatineau hosted the tournament in 2000.

Brooke Henderson

Smiths Falls native Brooke Henderson enters the CP Women's Open ranked fifth in the Rolex Rankings and second in the CME Global standings.

Henderson has won two tournament this year and is a 12-time LPGA Tour Champion – the most accomplished Canadian professional golfer in history.

Henderson is an honorary-member of the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

Canadians in the field

Henderson is one of 15 Canadians competing in the CP Women's Open, according to a media release last week.

CP Ambassador Lorie Kane is competing in her record 30th and final career appearance as a player at the CP Women's Open.

Other Canadians include LPGA Tour players Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que, Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont. and Alena Sharp of Hamilton.

The Field

Defending CP Women's Open champion Jin Young Ko is one of 82 of the top 100 players on the CME Globe Standings to compete in the tournament.

Ko is looking to defend her CP Women's Open title after two years of cancellation due to COVID-19. Ko is a 13-time winner on the LPGA tour.

The field also includes Minjee Lee, Jennifer Kupcho, Lydia Ko, In Gee Chun, Atthaya Thitikul, Lexi Thompson, Nasa Hataoka, Celine Boutier, Hye-Jin Choi, Madelene Sagstrom, Ayaka Furue, Ashleigh Buhai, and Hannah Green. Other global stars set to compete include Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim, Jessica Korda and Charley Hull.

Weekend schedule

Monday

Gates open at 7 a.m.

Practice rounds 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Golf Canada Foundational Monday Pro-Am – 12:30 p.m. shotgun start

Tuesday

Gates Open – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Practice rounds – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CP Women's Leadership Summit at Infinity Centre – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday

Gates open 7 a.m. until one hour after play

Championship Pro Am - 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday

Gates open at 6:30 a.m.

Opening Ceremony/Indigenous Blessing of the Land – 6:45 a.m.

Friday

Gates open at 6:30 a.m.

It's Red and White Day

Saturday

Gates open – 7 a.m. until one hour after play

Sunday

Gates open – 7 a.m. until one hour after play

CP Women's Open tickets

Tickets are on sale for the CP Women's Open at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

General admission tickets start at just $20 for early week access, while tournament rounds tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday are $50. A Sunday final round ticket is $60.

A specially priced youth ticket (13-17 years old) is also available while juniors aged 12-and-under gain free grounds admission all week long. A full list of ticket packages and pricing is available online at www.cpwomensopen.com/tickets.

Spectator parking

Spectator parking is located in the grass field at 2770 Breadner Boulevard.

A complimentary shuttle will be available to the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

Parking will be available for $20/day.

Bike racks are located outside of both north and south tournament gates.

Television schedule

TSN will broadcast the CP Women's Open Thursday to Sunday.