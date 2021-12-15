What you need to know about the Grey Cup celebration tonight at IG Field
Following their Grey Cup win this weekend in Hamilton, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be hosting a celebration on their home turf on Wednesday.
The celebration will be taking place at 6 p.m. at IG Field, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The entry will be limited to gates one, two and three.
The event is free, but fans will need to provide their proof of vaccination QR code to enter the stadium.
Bob Irving, the long-time sportscaster who recently announced his retirement, will be hosting the celebration. Irving, who spent decades as the voice of the Bombers’ play-by-play announcer, called his final game earlier in December.
Wednesday’s event will also feature speeches from players and dignitaries.
CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.
Limited concessions will be open at the celebration and Grey Cup merchandise will be available.
-
Flair beefing up fleet to 30 planes by mid-2023 amid rapid budget airline expansionFlair Airlines plans to expand its fleet to 30 aircraft by mid-2023, more than double the current size as it strives for a 50-plane fleet within five years.
-
-
Surveillance images of park caretaker captured day he was killed released by Vancouver policeDays after a well-known Vancouver park caretaker was found killed in his Kitsilano home, police have released surveillance photos taken of him the day of his homicide in the hope they'll attract new witnesses.
-
Ottawa Public Health adjusting strategy to ‘rapidly increase capacity’ for booster shotsOttawa is adjusting its vaccination strategy to “rapidly increase capacity” amid the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the city’s top doctor said Wednesday.
-
Man caught on camera removing toys, food from fire hall donation boxPolice are looking to identify a man accused of stealing from a holiday donation box at a fire hall in York Region.
-
Saskatoon man faces child pornography charge after evidence found on company device: policeThe Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit has charged a Saskatoon man with possession of child pornography.
-
Kitchener Rangers' Saturday game postponed due to COVID-19The Kitchener Rangers game scheduled for Saturday against the Erie Otters has been postponed.
-
Manitoba man gets big bill after out-of-province medical procedureA deteriorating heart condition and an out-of-town procedure have left one Winnipeg man in better health, but with an emptier wallet.
-
Here's how much rents are expected to increase in Vancouver next year: reportA new report is forecasting rents in Vancouver will rise even higher next year with the city continuing to be the most expensive in Canada for renters.