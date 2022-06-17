What you need to know about the Ottawa Redblacks home opener at TD Place

The Ottawa Redblacks are back at TD Place.

The Redblacks host the defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2022 home opener at 7:30 p.m. The game includes free thunder sticks for fans, $5 beers before kick-off and a military flyover before the game.

Last week, the Blue Bombers beat the Redblacks 19-17 in the season opener in Winnipeg.

As of Thursday afternoon, fewer than 2,500 tickets remained for tonight's game. For tickets, visit ottawaredblacks.com.

CTV News at Six will be broadcasting live from TD Place, with special guests during the show.

Here's everything you need to know about the Redblacks season opener.

OPPONENT

The Ottawa Redblacks host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Blue Bombers, led by head coach Mike O'Shea, won the 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup.

The Blue Bombers feature starting quarterback Zach Collaros and former Redblacks receiver Greg Ellingson.

FREE THUNDER STICKS

TD Place will be loud for the home opener.

The first 18,000 fans at the game will receive free thunder sticks to use "loud and proud" during the game, according to the Redbalcks.

MILITARY FLYOVER

A pair of CF-18 fighter jets will fly over TD Place ahead of kick-off.

The fighter jets will fly over just before kickoff, which is set for around 7:30 p.m.

$5 BEER

Fans can enjoy $5 Budweisers leading up to kick-off of the Redblacks home opener.

The Redblacks say fans can visit the Corona Bar at Gate 1 to get a $5 beer until kick-off.

RADIO/TV

If you can't make it to TD Place, you can catch all the action on TSN 1200 and TSN.