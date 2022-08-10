What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend

Motorists who rely on the Queensway to get around town will have to find an alternate route this weekend, as a section of the busy highway through Ottawa will be closed for construction.

Crews will replace the Booth Street Bridge this weekend, forcing the closure of Hwy. 417 between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits.

The Queensway will be closed from 8 p.m. on Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.

Officials warn the closure will result in "significant traffic impacts", with detours set up to divert vehicles to Carling Avenue, Catherine Street and Chamberlain/Isabella.

The following on-ramps will be closed on the Queensway:

O’Connor westbound

Lyon westbound (ongoing)

Bronson westbound (ongoing)

Rochester westbound

Parkdale westbound

Maitland eastbound

Carling/Kirkwood eastbound

Parkdale eastbound

DETOURS

Here is a look at the detours for motorists travelling eastbound and westbound this weekend.

Westbound

Motorists travelling westbound will exit at the Metcalfe off-ramp

Travel westbound on Catherine Street

Turn left on Bronson Avenue and travel southbound

Turn right on Carling Avenue and travel westbound

Take Highway 417 westbound on-ramp from Carling Avenue

Eastbound

Eastbound motorists must exit the highway at Carling/Kirkwood Avenue

Drive eastbound on Carling Avenue

Turn left on Bronson Avenue

Travel northbound to Chamberlain Avenue and turn right

Continue onto Isabella Street

Take Highway 417 eastbound on-ramp at Metcalfe Street

OTHER ROAD CLOSURES

The city says the following municipal road closures will be in effect: